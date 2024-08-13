Stanley Cup coming to Lakeshore this weekend

Florida Panthers defenceman, Aaron Ekblad, is bringing the Stanley Cup to Lakeshore on Saturday.

The Belle River native invites locals out to see the cup from 9:10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

“This is a special opportunity to show the Stanley Cup to everyone who has shown me so much support throughout the years,” said Ekblad.

Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey expressed her excitement for the big event.

“Lakeshore is absolutely thrilled to welcome Aaron back to Belle River as a Stanley Cup Champion,” said Bailey. “We were so excited and proud to see his success at the highest level and I know many fans will jump at the opportunity to see the cup in our hockey-loving community.”

The event will be on a first-come, first-served basis, due to limited time. Starting at 8 a.m., attendees can line up and viewings will start at 9:10 a.m.

You are invited to bring your own photography devices. You will get the opportunity to see the Cup and pose for a photo with Ekblad. Autographs will not be offered.

The municipality is asking everyone to bring items part of “I Care Kits”, which will be donated to the Community Support Centre of Essex County. A full list of what to bring can be found here.