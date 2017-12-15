

Students at several colleges across Ontario planned a symbolic walkout during the lunch hour Friday, but not at St. Clair College.

Not one student in Windsor took part in the symbolic walkout organized by “Ontario Students United.”

The group said St. Clair students would take part in the province-wide initiative, on what would have been the last day of the fall semester, before the five-week long faculty strike.

Some students at St. Clair said they were not aware of the walkout. One employee said some students changed their minds because it was too cold outside.

The walkout was intended as a way to protest the lack of compensation for all students affected by the strike, and now have a late Christmas break.

The group listed seven demands as part of the walkout, including a request of $500 for all college students with no strings attached and to show respect for faculty.

Nearly 25,700 full-time Ontario college students received tuition refunds after the five-week strike derailed their semester, including more than 1,200 at St. Clair campuses in Windsor and Chatham.

The government ended the strike in November with back-to-work legislation passed in a rare weekend sitting at Queen’s Park.