WINDSOR, ONT. -- While St. Clair College is not mandating students be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to return to the classroom this fall, it will require those living on campus and playing varsity sports to get the shot.

In a message to students on the college’s website, the school states it has developed a vaccination policy with its third party partners which will require students living on-campus to have received at least one dose of a Health Canada or World Health Organization approved COVID-19 vaccine before moving in.

Students will need to receive their second dose within the minimum period and provide proof they have done so, the college says.

In consultation with the local health unit and the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association, St. Clair College developed a similar policy for those participating in varsity sports. Athletes and associated staff to be vaccinated in order to participate.

Those who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons or other grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code can request an accommodation, the college says. Specific information on the process to request an accommodation will be provided to students confirming spots at the Windsor or Chatham residences, varsity student-athletes, and applicable staff.

St Clair College says it will follow government guidance for COVID-19 safety protocols. The school will not be mandating vaccinations for on-campus teaching or learning unless directed to do so.