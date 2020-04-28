WINDSOR, ONT. -- St. Clair College is laying off some staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

College spokesperson John Fairley says about seven per cent of all full-time support staff, which is about 245 employees, and 13 per cent of full-time administration will be on full layoff.

Staff will be paid until May 8 and the layoffs and new work schedules will begin May 11.

The campus has been open with limited access to staff. Fairley say the majority of staff have been working from home for the past eight weeks.

As per this last semester, students are learning online and can schedule their access to computer labs or student services. The spring semester begins May 19.

There are no plans to close the main campus.

The Downtown Centre for the Arts banquet facility and Chrysler Theatre are closed.

With files from CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske.