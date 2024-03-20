Spring snow could kick off 'fool’s spring'

WINDSOR
Windsor

    City of Windsor plows ready to be deployed for a spring snowfall on March 20, 2024. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) City of Windsor plows ready to be deployed for a spring snowfall on March 20, 2024. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)
    Spring is officially here, but that doesn’t mean the wintery weather is fully behind us.

    Snow is in the forecast, with some models calling for anywhere from two to 10 centimetres of flakes to drop overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.

    “Winter’s not over yet, a little bit of a blip,” said Phong Nguy, the City of Windsor’s manager of operations at public works.

    He said it’ll be cold enough for the snow to stick around through the day Friday, which could lead to some slushy road and sidewalk conditions.

    Thankfully, the city’s plow fleet hasn’t been packed away yet and is ready to hit the streets Thursday night.

    “We will be out there during midnight. The crews will make sure that all our major infrastructure is covered (with salt), like EC Row, all the bridges, so make sure that that's all covered,” said Nguy. “I'm expecting a little bit of snow during the morning and then it'll taper off in the afternoon and evening.“

    Windsor has historically seen snowfalls in March and even April, and Nguy said the city doesn’t typically park its plows until May, when they can be sure the winter weather is over and done with.

    Nguy is reminding the travelling public to give space to plows on Friday and drive according to conditions.

