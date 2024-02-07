Splash pad equipment stolen in Essex

Essex County OPP are investigating the theft of splash pad equipment in Essex.

Town employees discovered that on Dec. 20, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., a large stainless steel soccer ball and basketball were stolen.

These items were part of the Essex Splash Pad and had been removed and stored at the 60 Fairview Avenue West to be repaired.

Investigators reviewed video surveillance, however, were unable to determine any suspects.

If you have any information on the stolen items, as they are quite unique, contact Essex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.