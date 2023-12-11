WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Spits double up on Flint at WFCU Centre

    Windsor defeated Flint 6-3 at the WFCU Centre on Dec. 10, 2023. (Source: @SpitsHockey/X) Windsor defeated Flint 6-3 at the WFCU Centre on Dec. 10, 2023. (Source: @SpitsHockey/X)

    Oliver Peer scored three goals as the Windsor Spitfires beat the visiting Flint Firebirds 6-3.

    Liam Greentree scored twice for the Spitfires (9-19-1-0), while Ryan Abraham scored once.

    Spitfires netminder Ian Michelone saved 47 of 50 shots.

    Braeden Kressler, Jeremy Martin and Nolan Dann all scored for the Firebirds (13-13-2-1).

