'Spirits are high' among striking Jamieson Laboratories workers on day 19 of strike

Nearing the three week mark of a strike at Jamieson Laboratories in Windsor, Ont., workers are digging down as the labour unrest stretches on.

Families joined striking workers on the picket line to mark Family Day, as 317 employees are off the job demanding higher wages.

“We asked all the workers to bring their family, their kids to the picket line. That way they could celebrate with a worker or a picket line,” said Emile Nabbout, the president of Unifor Local 195, who added worker resolve is still there.

“They want to fight for their future, so, the spirits are high,” Nabbout said.

There have been informal discussions, but Nabbout confirmed there have been no formal offers tabled since Feb. 6.

“We are far apart on many different issues, especially monetary issues,” said Nabbout. “We feel that the company making the record profit and the workers deserve to have fair share of this profit.”

There’s growing concern on the part of the union that Jamieson is running low on product, which Nabbout said could mean consumers choose a different product. He said that’s as good a reason as any to return to bargaining.

“Our concern and should be the concern of the corporation as well, is that as much as that brand is well known and that there is a loyal customer, the shelf will get low and people will start shopping around,” said Nabbout.

Spokespeople from Jamieson did not confirm a shortage of product, or respond to a request for comment Monday.

Nabbout told CTV News Windsor Monday evening there is some dialogue and both sides are trying to find the best way to resume negotiations, and added “we are very determined” and workers will stay out as long as it takes to get a collective agreement with the employer.