Spike in new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex
Published Thursday, August 5, 2021 9:36AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 5, 2021 9:57AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on July 2, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,938 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,438 people who have recovered.
WECHU says 65 cases are currently active:
- 14 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active
- 51 non-VOC cases are active.
There are two confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital in the region.
There are three workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 435 people.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 5 cases are community acquired
- 8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 2 cases are travel related
- 5 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 289,455 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 33,576 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 255,879 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 545,334 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 76.3% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 67.4% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated