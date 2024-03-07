Special weather statement in effect for Windsor-Essex

Make sure your rain gear is within reach, as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of “significant rainfall” beginning late Friday.

According to Environment Canada, a special weather statement is currently in effect for Windsor, Essex and Chatham-Kent in advance of a low pressure system slated to soak the region beginning on Friday.

Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are expected with higher amounts possible.

The timing of the event is expected to begin late Friday and continue through Saturday, before tapering off to flurries Saturday night as colder air moves into the region.

Environment Canada added rainfall warnings may be added as the weather event approaches.

Windsor’s upcoming forecast

Friday: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this afternoon. High 11.

Friday night: Periods of rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 after midnight. Temperature steady near 9.

Saturday: Rain. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 in the morning. Temperature falling to plus 4 in the afternoon.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Monday: Sunny. High 10.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 14.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13.