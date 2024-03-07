Special weather statement in effect for Windsor-Essex
Make sure your rain gear is within reach, as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of “significant rainfall” beginning late Friday.
According to Environment Canada, a special weather statement is currently in effect for Windsor, Essex and Chatham-Kent in advance of a low pressure system slated to soak the region beginning on Friday.
Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are expected with higher amounts possible.
The timing of the event is expected to begin late Friday and continue through Saturday, before tapering off to flurries Saturday night as colder air moves into the region.
Environment Canada added rainfall warnings may be added as the weather event approaches.
Windsor’s upcoming forecast
Friday: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this afternoon. High 11.
Friday night: Periods of rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 after midnight. Temperature steady near 9.
Saturday: Rain. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 in the morning. Temperature falling to plus 4 in the afternoon.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.
Monday: Sunny. High 10.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 14.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fake images made to show Trump with Black supporters highlight concerns around AI and elections
At first glance, images circulating online showing former U.S. president Donald Trump surrounded by groups of Black people smiling and laughing seem nothing out of the ordinary, but a look closer is telling.
Single dose of LSD provides immediate and lasting relief from anxiety, study says
A clinical trial’s encouraging results won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy status for an LSD formulation to treat generalized anxiety disorder, Mind Medicine Inc. announced Thursday.
Truck hauling paper collides and catches fire on Highway 401, shutting down lanes
A cleanup effort remains underway after a collision involving a transport truck hauling paper led to a "significant fire" on one of Toronto's busiest highway stretches overnight.
Diet drinks may boost risk of dangerous heart condition by 20 per cent, study says
Drinking two litres or more per week of artificially sweetened beverages raised the risk of an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation by 20 per cent when compared to people who drank none, a new study found.
19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
Tim Hortons customers frustrated with defective cups
Twenty Tim Hortons customers across Ontario have come forward with photos and stories of defective cups that collapse or split a short time after the coffee sits and saturates the cup.
Behind the doors of a Chinese hacking company, a sordid culture fuelled by influence, alcohol and sex
A highly unusual leak last month of internal documents from a private contractor linked to China's government and police revealed the sordid wheeling and dealing that takes place behind the scenes in China's hacking industry.
Ontario family shocked van repair would cost more than $55,000
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
NEW How to watch the 2024 Oscars in Canada
Some of the world's biggest actors and musicians will be attending Hollywood's most anticipated event this Sunday. Here's how you can watch the Oscars live.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
One person airlifted to hospital after crash on Highway 8 in New Hamburg
A collision on Highway 8 between a motorcycle and a car may have been the result of a road rage incident, say OPP.
-
Cambridge receives $13M in federal funding for housing
Cambridge is the latest city to receive federal cash to fast track local housing initiatives but it's far less than they had hoped.
-
Police search for suspect after woman allegedly attempts to steal occupied vehicle
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a woman after a reported attempted vehicle theft in Caledonia.
London
-
Special weather statement in effect for southern Ontario
Make sure your rain jackets and umbrellas are handy beginning late Friday, as a special weather statement warning of up to 40 mm of rainfall has been issued for the region.
-
Teenaged G2 driver charged with stunt driving in north London
A 17-year-old novice driver is without a licence for the next month after they were stopped by London police allegedly travelling nearly double the speed limit in north London.
-
How will less ice impact the Great Lakes?
The unusually warm winter has left little to no ice on the lakes. According to the Great Lakes ice tracker, coverage fell to just three per cent in the middle of February.
Barrie
-
Weekend weather statement issued by Environment Canada
A special weather statement is in effect for most of our region.
-
Frustrated sushi restaurant robber steals cash register
Provincial police were called by a server Thursday at 8:30 p.m. to Kitcho Sushi after an apparent robbery.
-
Barrie councillors advance major Fairgrounds development as curling club fights to maintain its footprint
City councillors have placed the immediate future of the old Barrie Fairgrounds into the hands of the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say residents of Latchford Township, Ont. no longer have to shelter in place
A shelter in place order affecting residents in Latchford Township, north of North Bay, Ont., was lifted early Friday morning.
-
19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
-
Miscommunication led plane to crash land in 8 inches of snow in northern Ont.
A Thunder Airlines plane travelling from Thunder Bay to Sault Ste. Marie crashed in Wawa, Ont., in 2023 because the pilot believed the runway had already been cleared of snow.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING How to talk to your kids about the Barrhaven mass killings and other distressing news
When devastating or tragic news breaks, like the mass killing of a mother, four young children, and their family friend in Ottawa, many parents of young children might have questions about how best to explain what happened.
-
19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Things to do in Ottawa during the March Break
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the March Break week.
Toronto
-
Ontario family shocked van repair would cost more than $55,000
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
-
Truck hauling paper collides and catches fire on Highway 401, shutting down lanes
A cleanup effort remains underway after a collision involving a transport truck hauling paper led to a "significant fire" on one of Toronto's busiest highway stretches overnight.
-
Victim of shooting at Etobicoke condo building dies in hospital
A man who was critically injured in a shooting at an Etobicoke condo building Thursday night has died of his injuries.
Montreal
-
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY Artificial intelligence tramples on women's rights: Quebec Liberal MNA
The artificial intelligence revolution is no cause for celebration for girls and women, as it bluntly attacks their rights, warns Quebec Liberal MNA Brigitte Garceau. In an interview on the occasion of International Women's Day, Garceau says she is deeply shocked to see AI sites create deepfakes of women nude.
-
Mother, 2 children in the hospital after being struck by vehicle
A mother and two children were injured after being struck by a vehicle in Montreal's Cote-Saint-Paul neighbourhood.
-
MISSING
MISSING Montreal South Shore police looking for missing woman and her one-year-old son
Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman and her one-year-old child.
Atlantic
-
N.S. residents want voices heard as construction slated to begin on tiny home community
In a few short months, tiny homes will be set up in Lower Sackville, N.S., where a homeless encampment was recently cleared.
-
The latest prices at the pumps in the Maritimes
For the most part, people will be paying more for gas, but less for diesel at the pumps in the Maritimes.
-
Maritime school closures, cancellations for Friday
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, March 8, 2024.
Winnipeg
-
Court hears Manitoba man accused of killing family mentally fit to stand trial
A doctor has determined a Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, is mentally fit to stand trial.
-
Motion to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians by 2025 gets green light
A city committee unanimously passed a motion Thursday to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians.
-
Two Winnipeg teens from the same school among the best basketball players in Manitoba
One Winnipeg high school, two basketball programs, and two elite-level basketball players. The Dakota Lancers boast two of the best players in the province – one on the boys’ side and one on the girls’ side.
Calgary
-
Alberta gas prices expected to rise further with fuel, carbon tax increases coming in April
Albertans will have to dig a little deeper into their wallets with two separate tax increases set to come into effect at the start of April.
-
'Highly contagious': Albertans encouraged to get vaccinated for measles as risk of spread increases
Health experts in Alberta are urging parents to make sure their children are fully vaccinated for measles and that their booster shots are up to date as the contagious virus begins to spread in communities across Canada.
-
Netflix signs 3-year deal with union representing Calgary-area film and TV crews
Streaming giant Netflix announced Thursday that it has signed a three-year deal with IATSE 212, the union that represents Calgary’s film and television crews.
Edmonton
-
Boyfriend's father sentenced to house arrest for dismembering body of Treasa Oberly
An Alberta man has been sentenced to 12 months house arrest in the death of Beaumont mother Treasa Oberly.
-
1 in custody after girl sexually assaulted at Edmonton rec centre
A man has turned himself into police in connection with the sexual assault of a child at an Edmonton recreation centre.
-
'Highly contagious': Albertans encouraged to get vaccinated for measles as risk of spread increases
Health experts in Alberta are urging parents to make sure their children are fully vaccinated for measles and that their booster shots are up to date as the contagious virus begins to spread in communities across Canada.
Vancouver
-
DTES health-care workers handcuffed by police while taking client to appointment
Iris Yong was sitting in a meeting room when her colleague became distracted by something outside. Yong looked out the window at 312 Main St., and recognized two health-care workers she knew in handcuffs.
-
Surrey Memorial status update shows improvement, but proves disappointing
British Columbia's minister of health went to Surrey Memorial Hospital with top officials from the Fraser Health Authority for a promised update on measures to improve services at the beleaguered hospital, but the incremental improvements proved to be a disappointment.
-
New book chronicles Squamish history on B.C. South Coast
As the waves have lapped upon the shores of Burrard Inlet and English Bay for thousands of years, so too have the Squamish called the neighbouring lands and waters home.