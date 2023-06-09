Special events buses between Windsor-Detroit sell out for Taylor Swift concerts

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver