Some construction continues at Windsor EV battery plant site despite uncertainty
The bulk of construction at the Windsor electric-vehicle battery plant has been stalled, however, Stellantis confirms work on the cell production facility is ongoing.
According to LouAnn Gosselin, Stellantis’ head of communications in Canada, work on the module building, which makes up much of the project, has stopped.
The Stellantis and LG Energy Solution EV battery plant is set to produce two products — battery cells and module cells.
Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy says there were about 500 workers on site Tuesday.
“It’s misleading what people are saying, ‘the whole site shut down’ and everything else. It’s the module part of the whole entire build. So we have the cell part and then we have the module part and the module part is the part that’s shut down,” he said.
“Construction is still going. It’s not effecting our third shift, it’s not effecting our investment at this point.”
Cassidy says Unifor and its members continue to move forward.
“This is a little set back, but I’m telling you things are going to be okay,” he said.
Meanwhile, the federal government is suggesting they will uphold their end of the bargain with LG, but it’s the province of Ontario which is to blame for Stellantis halting production.
“We want to be fair with Stellantis we want to be fair with LG, we’ll provide something similar that we’ve done with Volkswagen,” said Industry Minister Francois-Phillippe Champagne.
But at the same time, we say to our provincial colleagues in Ontario to say, ‘pay your fair share’ and we’ll put that to bed and then we’ll move on to the next investment that we can attract in Canada.”
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters Monday the federal government needs to “step up” as they did for Volkswagen.
“We've signed a deal with Stellantis months ago, quite some time ago actually, on infrastructure - and we gave them the exact same amount as we gave Volkswagen,” he said.
Ford added they need the federal government to come to the table and show their support.
Champagne is currently in Seoul, Korea with the prime minister and says he hopes to speak with LG executives at a state dinner Tuesday night.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, however, says he has no plans yet for any kind of formal meeting with LG to try to resolve the dispute.
- With files from CTV News
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner
Surveillance footage provided to CTV News shows a group of correctional officers kicking and piling on top of an Indigenous person in prison. A spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada told CTV News it concluded that the use of force was 'disproportionate.'
Groceries, gas, mortgages: These are the items that saw the biggest price increases in April
If inflation is cooling, why are some items still so expensive? Here's a look at what products saw the biggest price increases in April.
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
An Illinois girl vanished with her mother 6 years ago. Now a teen, she was just found in North Carolina
A young girl who was abducted by her mother in Illinois has finally been found safe six years after she vanished, when a North Carolina store owner recognized her from a Netflix show.
Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at making it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
Rent, mortgage interest helped drive inflation higher in April: Statistics Canada
The first increase in annual inflation since its June 2022 peak was driven in part by higher mortgage interest costs and higher rent prices, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Here's why the sun appears red during wildfire season
A hazy sunrise can sometimes be seen in Canada during wildfire season but why it turns a deep red has to do with some pollutants in the air.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Poilievre could wind up the big winner if Trudeau's 'bluff' doesn't pay off
Chinese government interference in our politics is Trudeau's biggest obstacle to try to remove before launching another election campaign, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca. And if he can’t remove it, he has to pull a 'David Copperfield' and convince enough people it's disappeared.
It's easier to sell and develop gene-edited seeds in Canada now — here's why some organic farmers are worried
New regulations allowing for more freedom in the development and sale of gene-edited seed varieties are sparking dissent among some organic farmers, who say this change could threaten their industry.
Kitchener
-
Explosive testimony as Ager Hasan trial nears conclusion
There was dramatic testimony in a Kitchener courtroom Tuesday as Ager Hasan broke down on the witness stand as Crown lawyers finished their cross-examination of him
-
Caledonia, Ont. home shot at while people slept inside: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say people were sleeping inside a house in Caledonia, Ont. when shots were fired at their home and vehicle.
-
Large fire foils preparations for redevelopment at The Hopper in Cambridge
The listing agent for a historic downtown Preston building that burnt down earlier this month is defending himself and the property owners amidst rumors that the fire may have been a convenient way to make way for a proposed condo development.
London
-
One deceased after fatal collision on Highway 401 westbound
Traffic is currently being detoured after a fatal crash on Highway 401 in Thames Centre Tuesday afternoon. According to police, one person has died and two others have been sent to hospital following the two-vehicle collision.
-
London police charge 2 suspects, search for third in alleged identity theft case
Two suspects have been charged and a third is outstanding following a case of alleged identity theft that transpired in November of last year. Police said homeowners had credit cards and bank accounts opened in their names after suspects looked through unlocked mailboxes.
-
Man charged with impaired driving after crashing into Beer Store
A 60-year-old Central Huron man has been charged with impaired driving after allegedly driving his SUV into the front entrance of Clinton, Ont.’s Beer Store last weekend.
Barrie
-
OPP alerts Simcoe County residents about illegitimate paving company
Police are warning residents in Simcoe County about a fraudulent company offering driveway paving services.
-
Excessive speeder on Hwy 400 gets friend's vehicle impounded
Police charged a motorist on Highway 400 after allegedly clocking the vehicle speeding 185 kilometres per hour.
-
Barrie residents can file traffic complaints with new online police program
Police in Barrie want to pump the brakes on bad driving behaviours with a new program that allows residents to issue traffic complaints.
Northern Ontario
-
Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at making it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
-
CRA reports surge in number of victims of tax return fraud
Although fraud is an ongoing issue for Canadians, tax return season sees an increase in the number of people falling victim to scams.
Ottawa
-
CHEO president asked to consider Ottawa city manager position
CHEO president and CEO Alex Munter says he is considering leaving his job to become Ottawa's next city manager.
-
Groceries, gas, mortgages: These are the items that saw the biggest price increases in April
If inflation is cooling, why are some items still so expensive? Here's a look at what products saw the biggest price increases in April.
-
Four groups submit bids to buy Ottawa Senators: reports
Four groups submitted bids to buy the Ottawa Senators by Monday's deadline, with at least one offer of at least $1 billion U.S., multiple reports said.
Toronto
-
This Ontario tenant will soon have to pay $350 more on rent every month. This is why it's allowed
An Ontario tenant will soon have to pay $350 more in rental fees every month – a 17.5 per cent hike her landlord is set to enforce in less than two weeks.
-
How possible WestJet strikes will affect travellers at Toronto Pearson Airport
Pilots for Calgary-based airline WestJet have issued a 72-hour strike notice, meaning if no agreement is reached by Friday, dozens of flights may be grounded until further notice.
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Montreal
-
Newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner
Surveillance footage provided to CTV News shows a group of correctional officers kicking and piling on top of an Indigenous person in prison. A spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada told CTV News it concluded that the use of force was 'disproportionate.'
-
Here's a map of the 34 Quebec restaurants that made the Canada's 100 Best list
Quebec, and specifically Montreal, dominated the Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list in 2023 with 34 eateries from the province making the list, including 28 on the Island of Montreal.
-
Montreal mayor confirms fire department halted investigations into evacuation routes years before deadly fire
The mayor of Montreal is calling on the city's comptroller general to shed light on fire safety practices after a media report suggested investigations of evacuation routes had been halted for years.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County remains 25% contained
Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) says a wildfire in Shelburne County remains 25 per cent contained.
-
New Brunswick RCMP requests SiRT review of officer-involved shooting
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Brunswick that sent one man to hospital.
-
Cold front brings showers to the Maritimes; risk of frost follows
Showers continue to develop for the Maritimes Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region out of Quebec.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg homeowners suing city after botched sewer repair caused cement leak
Four homeowners are taking the City of Winnipeg to court over a botched city sewer project they say resulted in a cement grout mixture backing up through their basement drains.
-
Cause of Manitoba bridge fires determined
A fire that badly damaged two bridges and prompted a highway closure in southern Manitoba has been deemed ‘accidental in nature,’ according to the Office of the Fire Commissioner (OFC).
-
Maxime Bernier fined $2,000 for violating Manitoba COVID-19 public health orders
The leader of the People's Party of Canada has been fined $2,000 for violating COVID-19 restrictions in Manitoba two years ago.
Calgary
-
WestJet customers holding their breath as strike notice jeopardizes travel plans
The travel plans of WestJet customers are up in the air after its pilots' union issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday night.
-
Air quality in Calgary a 'very high risk' due to wildfire smoke
Winds have brought in a considerable amount of smoke to Calgary from area wildfires, pushing the Air Quality Health Index to its maximum level and forcing Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory on Tuesday.
-
Suspect in brazen daytime shooting may have changed appearance; police continue to solicit public assistance
The man wanted for a brazen daytime shooting on a crowded bus in front of a public library in downtown Calgary continues to evade capture and has possibly changed his appearance.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE | Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke sank Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
-
Hot and dry conditions persist as wildfires rage through Western Canada
Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue as wildfires throughout Western Canada have forced evacuations affecting thousands and affected air quality as far east as northern Ontario.
-
Evacuation order lifted for Drayton Valley, some Brazeau County residents
Drayton Valley and many Brazeau County residents were able to return home starting Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Human Rights Tribunal awards more than $20K to woman who was fired after she disclosed her pregnancy
A woman who was fired from her job at a recruiting company, shortly after she disclosed she was pregnant, has been awarded more than $20,000 in damages.
-
B.C. teen sustained head injuries before death, pathologist tells murder trial
A forensic pathologist testifying in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C., says the victim sustained “blunt force” scalp and head injuries before she died.
-
WestJet pilots' strike notice threatens to ground hundreds of flights ahead of May long weekend
Travellers scheduled to fly with WestJet for the May long weekend may be out of luck. The union representing the airline’s pilots has issued a 72-hour strike notice.