WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has informed the University of Windsor that an unauthorized Halloween party in a student residence has led to what is now being declared an outbreak.

Ryan Flannagan, associate vice-president of student experience at the university told CTV News there was a gathering of mostly first year students at Alumni Hall from a variety of different programs.

He said the university followed up with the students and “made it very clear” what their expectations are moving forward, treating this instance as an education opportunity.

WECHU also conducted an investigation.

“The University of Windsor has quickly taken the appropriate measures in cooperation with the Health Unit – there is no ongoing risk to the students at this time,” said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, WECHU’s medical officer of health.

University officials say they have implemented extensive additional cleaning protocols and affected students have been moved to a separate building location.

“This is a strong reminder to our student community that we cannot become complacent with our protocols and guidelines during this pandemic. There is simply too much at stake and we need to be stringent now more than ever,” said University of Windsor president Rob Gordon.

“We all need to be responsible and consider how our behaviour today may affect our friends, family, and members of the larger community tomorrow,” he added.

UWindsor is currently following a remote learning model with most classes being held online this semester.