

CTV Windsor





The Solcz Family Foundation is donating $30,000 to the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families.

Officials say the money will go towards their child advocacy program to support children and their caregivers who experience homelessness.

The shelter in Windsor supports over 250 families with over 500 children each year.

“With this funding, we will now have a part-time Children’s Advocate on board—a position that will allow us to gain new knowledge and skills in supporting children and their caregivers”, says Centre Executive Director, Lady Laforet. We are so grateful for the generosity of the Solcz Family Foundation and look forward to the insights that this year will bring us!