LONDON, ONT. -- A day after the region saw its first dumping of snow for 2020, a snow squall warning is in effect.

It covers the areas of western Middlesex and Sarnia-Lambton.

According to Environment Canada, the most intense snow squall is moving inland from Lake Huron between St. Joseph and Grand Bend but is forecast to continue to shift southward Sunday afternoon.

Some areas could see up to 15 cm of the white stuff.

Motorists are urged to drive according to the conditions.