Snow mixed with rain on the way for Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Snow associated with a storm system is expected to move into portions of southern Ontario today with local snowfall amounts of up to 5 cm possible before the changeover to rain.

Winter travel conditions are possible once the snow arrives. At this point, Environment Canada said it appears that the heaviest snow may impact the morning commute.

Anywhere from 20 to 30 mm of rain is likely before tapering off tonight. Rainfall warnings may also be issued.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Snow or rain changing to rain this morning. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Rainfall amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 4.

Tuesday Night: Rain ending early this evening then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers changing to 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind east 20 km/h becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 late this evening. Low plus 1.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming west 20 late in the afternoon. High plus 3.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High plus 1.

Friday: Cloudy. High plus 1.

Saturday: Snow. Windy. High minus 3.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 7.