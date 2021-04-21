WINDSOR, ONT. -- It looks like the snow that is blanketing Windsor-Essex won’t stick around for too long.

The Environment Canada forecast shows temperatures climbing back towards normal as the week progresses.

Snow ended Wednesday morning and the region is expected to reach a high of 5 C. On Wednesday night, there could be cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low of 1 C.

A winter weather travel advisory was issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent on Tuesday afternoon, but has since ended.

Thursday is expected to warm up closer to average temperatures with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 10 C.

“Temperatures rebounding nicely as we head towards the middle of next week,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald.

A high of 16 C is in the forecast for Friday.

The average high this time of year is 14.2 C and the average low is 3.6 C.