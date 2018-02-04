

Chatham townhouse residents were evacuated after a dryer caught fire early Sunday.

Fire officials say smoke alarms alerted the residents of a unit at 349 Sandy St and they safely evacuated prior to the arrival of firefighters about 12:30 a.m.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze and prevented it from spreading beyond the laundry room. There was heavy smoke damage throughout the rest of the unit

Nobody was injured.

They say the fire was accidental and damage is pegged at about $80,000.