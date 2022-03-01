Sky Zone gives $600 gift card to Windsor family after gifts go missing in parking lot

Children's birthday presents went missing after they were loaded into the wrong vehicle after a party at Sky Zone in Windsor, Ont. pictured on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Angelo Aversa/CTV Windsor) Children's birthday presents went missing after they were loaded into the wrong vehicle after a party at Sky Zone in Windsor, Ont. pictured on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Angelo Aversa/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas

Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine's second-biggest city and Kyiv's main TV tower in what the country's president called a blatant campaign of terror.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver