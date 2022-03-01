Sky Zone gives $600 gift card to Windsor family after gifts go missing in parking lot

A trampoline park is stepping up to help fill the void after birthday presents went missing due to a parking lot mix-up.

Jennifer Quinlan held a birthday party for her six-year-old twins and eight-year-old son at Sky Zone Trampoline Park on Family Day, Feb. 21.

Her oldest son, 26, was supposed to load her blue truck with the birthday gifts, but Quinlan says they were placed in the back of the wrong blue pickup truck.

The gifts have still not been returned as of March 1, but Sky Zone has given the family a $600 Visa gift card.

“Sky Zone has offered a visa gift card to the kids. Which was wonderful and not necessary,” says Quinlan.

The general manager of the indoor trampoline park tells CTV News staff searched the parking lot for the truck, but it was gone.

"It's the first time something like this has happened, " said manager Kayla Lumley, who has been working at the Tecumseh Mall location since it opened about five years ago.

Quinlan also put in a call to Windsor police, who told her to wait a few days then possibly get a plate from mall security, but she has decided not to pursue the matter.

Quinlan was discouraged the gifts were not returned by the owner of the other blue truck. Sky Zone indicated the presents could be returned “no questions asked.”