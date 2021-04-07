WINDSOR, ONT. -- Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit is looking into the circumstances of a 29-year-old man’s death whose body was recovered from the Sydenham River in Wallaceburg.

The SIU said in a news release Chatham-Kent Police Service officers responded to the area of Wallace Street and McDougal Street Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. for a suspicious person report.

When officers arrived, a man and woman fled on foot and the man went into the river.

The woman was able to swim to safety, but the man disappeared.

The SIU said both civilians and officers went into the water to try and help the man, but they were unable to find him.

At around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, members of the CKPS Marine Unit and the Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services Dive Team recovered the man’s body.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case. A post-mortem is scheduled for Thursday in London.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information or video evidence related to the incident to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. If there is video evidence available, the SIU asks that it be uploaded through the SIU website.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials and peace officers that may have resulted in a death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.