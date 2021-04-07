WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police with the assistance from Chatham-Kent Fire Service Dive Team continue to search for a man who disappeared in the Sydenham River on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a call of two suspicious people on Wallace Street in Wallaceburg around 6 p.m.

A man and woman fled on foot and jumped into the river when police arrived.

The woman was able to swim to safety, but the man disappeared.

A spokesperson for Chatham-Kent Police said officers entered the water but were unable to locate the man.

“We would like to send our thoughts and prayers to everyone involved in this tragic incident,” added Const. Renee Cowell.

Emergency workers were back on the scene this morning.