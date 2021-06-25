WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Special Investigations Unit is looking into the circumstances following an incident involving a Windsor Police officer and the driver of a motorcycle.

Officials say officers were called to the area of Tecumseh Road E. and Tourangeau Rd. around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, following a single motor vehicle collision.

The adult male driver of the motorcycle, a 49 year-old male from Windsor, was located in the area with injuries and transported to hospital. He is facing multiple charges including failing to stop for a peace officer and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The SIU is requesting anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also requesting anyone who may have video evidence related to the incident to upload that video through the SIU website.