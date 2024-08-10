SIU end investigation into man’s injury while in Windsor Police Service custody

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, has terminated an investigation into a 37-year-old man’s fractured left hand.

According to the SIU, the man was arrested on the morning of April 26, 2024, on domestic violence charges, taken to the police station, and lodged in a cell.

While in the cell, the man was informed by an officer of additional charges he would face.

Frustrated by the news, the SIU says the man punched the cell door and fractured his left hand.

He would later seek medical attention and was transported to hospital where his injury was treated. The man acknowledged that he was solely responsible for his injury and the cell video confirmed that to be the case.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.