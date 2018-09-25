

Ontario’s police watchdog will not lay any charges against a Windsor police officer after a teenager was injured during an arrest.

The incident happened in June 2017, when a 17-year-old student refused to leave the school grounds.

The report from the Special Investigations Unit says police were called to the high school to remove a suspended student.

The student’s mom wanted to speak to the principal who was not at school at the time, but was asked to return in the afternoon when they could speak with the principal about the suspension.

The student refused orders to leave from the vice-principal and his mother, and police were called.

The SIU says there was a struggle between the 17-year-old and two officers during the arrest, and he was taken to hospital where he was treated for a broken nose.

SIU Director Tony Loparco says in the report the officers “were acting lawfully in attempting to remove the Complainant from school property as he was a trespasser as a result of his being suspended.”

Loparco also says, “in my opinion, the force used by the SO to affect the arrest of the complainant was not unreasonable in all the circumstances.”