Site of Friday evening fire being treated as crime scene

The site of a Friday evening fire in Windsor, Ont. is being treated as a crime scene, according to police.

Crews were called to the scene in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street east near Parent Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

The blaze was declared out about an hour later and crews started conducting ventilation and overhaul around 7:30 p.m.

There is no word on a cause, damage estimate or if there were any injuries.