Site of Friday evening fire being treated as crime scene

Crews respond to a fire in the 800 block of Wyandotte St. east, Jan. 14, 2022. (Source: @_OnLocatoin_ / Twitter) Crews respond to a fire in the 800 block of Wyandotte St. east, Jan. 14, 2022. (Source: @_OnLocatoin_ / Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories