Site of Friday evening fire being treated as crime scene
Crews respond to a fire in the 800 block of Wyandotte St. east, Jan. 14, 2022. (Source: @_OnLocatoin_ / Twitter)
The site of a Friday evening fire in Windsor, Ont. is being treated as a crime scene, according to police.
Crews were called to the scene in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street east near Parent Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
The blaze was declared out about an hour later and crews started conducting ventilation and overhaul around 7:30 p.m.
There is no word on a cause, damage estimate or if there were any injuries.