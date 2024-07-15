Singer-songwriter Jesse McCartney coming to Caesars Windsor

Singer, songwriter, artist, and actor Jesse McCartney is coming to Caesars Windsor.

He’s bringing his All’s Well Tour Part 2 to The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on Friday, Oct. 11 at 8p.m.

McCartney’s first three albums consecutively bowed in the Top 15 of the Billboard Top 200 with the singles “Beautiful Soul” minted Gold and “Leavin’” certified Platinum.

McCartney has spent the last two and a half decades evolving in the public eye, from his start with the boy band Dream Street to launching a solo career with nostalgic hits, landing memorable TV and film roles, and becoming an award-winning video game voice actor.

His new release, All’s Well, is his fourth extended play and includes hit singles “Faux Fur” and “Make A Baby”. McCartney self-described this release as "a collection of songs I've been working on over the last year," and admitted his admiration for old-school '70s pop as his inspiration. Like his previous release, McCartney cites his wife as a key influence as he continues entering new stages in his life.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday and Saturday from Noon to 8 PM and on Show Days from Noon to 10 PM.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.