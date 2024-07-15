WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Singer-songwriter Jesse McCartney coming to Caesars Windsor

    Jesse McCartney. (Facebook) Jesse McCartney. (Facebook)
    Share

    Singer, songwriter, artist, and actor Jesse McCartney is coming to Caesars Windsor.

    He’s bringing his All’s Well Tour Part 2 to The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on Friday, Oct. 11 at 8p.m.

    McCartney’s first three albums consecutively bowed in the Top 15 of the Billboard Top 200 with the singles “Beautiful Soul” minted Gold and “Leavin’” certified Platinum.

    McCartney has spent the last two and a half decades evolving in the public eye, from his start with the boy band Dream Street to launching a solo career with nostalgic hits, landing memorable TV and film roles, and becoming an award-winning video game voice actor.

    His new release, All’s Well, is his fourth extended play and includes hit singles “Faux Fur” and “Make A Baby”. McCartney self-described this release as "a collection of songs I've been working on over the last year," and admitted his admiration for old-school '70s pop as his inspiration. Like his previous release, McCartney cites his wife as a key influence as he continues entering new stages in his life.

    Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday and Saturday from Noon to 8 PM and on Show Days from Noon to 10 PM.

    For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'

    U.S. judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

    The U.S. federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former president Donald Trump in Florida dismissed the prosecution on Monday, siding with defence lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News