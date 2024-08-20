Windsor police warn victims unlikely to get money back, so how can you protect yourself from fraud?

Windsor police say it’s unlikely that victims of an alleged conman contractor will ever recover their money.

Robert James Jones was arrested last week and faces 10 counts of fraud over $5,000.

Investigators allege he swindled at least 10 homeowners out of deposits for jobs he never completed, walking away with $593,247.

Const. Chris Renaud with the Major Crimes Unit, revealed that one victim alone lost over $100,000.

“We always tell victims, we realize that the most important thing to them is getting their money back, but the chances of that are sometimes slim,” Renaud said.

He explained that even if the court orders restitution, it could take years or even decades, with victims often receiving only a fraction of their losses.

“In many cases, people get pennies on the dollar, if anything at all,” Renaud added.

Scammers, he noted, often make a career out of defrauding unsuspecting individuals.

“It’s an easy way for them to make an illegitimate living,” Renaud said.

To avoid falling victim, Renaud advised thorough research before hiring any contractor.

“Do your homework,” he stressed. “In a case like this, if people would ask to see jobs that this person has completed or to speak with previous customers — and if they find there’s no completed projects that a contractor can show them that should be a red flag,” said Renaud.

Phil Lyons, one of Jones’ alleged victims, says he lost approximately $70,000.

Lyons believed he had vetted Jones adequately, as the contractor came recommended by a colleague.

“There were so many spelling mistakes on his contract. The signs were there,” he said. “Just because a friend vouched for him I just didn't think that it was going to turn out like it did.”

Lyons hired Jones to build a garage with an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) above it. He said Jones quickly provided plans and rented machinery, “He seemed to start the job and then he walked away.”

Lyons said he hadn’t seen or heard from Jones since the summer of 2022.

He said word he’d been charged makes him happy but doesn’t negate the trust issues he’s developed.

“I don't know what you what you can do to ensure that it's not a scammer,” he said. “I guess you can never be careful enough.”