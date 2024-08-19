Dieppe Raid anniversary commemorated in Windsor

Dozens of people gathered on Windsor’s riverfront to commemorate the 82th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid.

The parade marched from the Great Canadian Flag to the Red Beach Monument at Dieppe Gardens, led by the Essex and Kent Pipes and Drums.

Veterans Affairs Canada, visiting Veterans and youth delegates, local Veterans and their loved ones, military representatives, dignitaries and other special guests participated in the in-Canada signature commemoration event for the anniversary of the raid in the French port town of Dieppe during the Second World War.

Operations officer with the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment Captain Michael Wright says it’s important to commemorate every year.

Facts about the raid:

Date: Aug. 19, 1942.

Who took part: 4,963 Canadian troops, 50 American Rangers, 1,075 British commandos and 20 inter-Allied commandos. The raid was also supported by 74 air squadrons, eight of which came from the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Purpose: The raid on Dieppe was intended to test the feasibility of launching a full-scale offensive by landing troops from the sea.

Motive: Russia and England were under pressure to revive the war effort, which was flagging thanks to a string of German military successes in France.

Problems: A German convoy discovered the incoming ships and sounded the alarm, eliminating the crucial element of surprise from the battle plan. Dieppe's rocky beach disabled Allied tanks. The Germans were more fortified than expected.

Outcome: 3,367 Canadian troops were either killed, wounded or taken prisoner. Deaths totalled more than 900.

~ With files from CTVNews.ca.