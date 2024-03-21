'Significant' snowfall possible in Windsor-Essex. Here’s when:

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement saying that significant snowfall is possible in Windsor-Essex on Friday.

The forecaster says the area could get five to 10 centimetres of snow, with locally higher amounts possible. Reduced visibility in areas of heavier snow.

Light snow is expected to begin Friday morning, but should intensify late in the afternoon or evening. The snow should taper off from west to east late Friday night.

Even higher amounts are possible for areas near Lake Ontario. There is also a risk of freezing rain for areas near Lake Erie Friday evening.

The snow may have a significant impact on the evening commute in more urban areas.

Winter weather travel advisories and snowfall warnings may be issued for some areas as the event draws nearer.