Nemak workers and their supporters have gathered for a rally near the Windsor plant.

Employees set up a blockade at the facility 10 days ago.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias spoke to the crowd about how Windsor has changed in a post-auto pact world.

“We’ve seen what’s happening to manufacturing here in Windsor and I’m sick and tired of it, as I know you are all here today,” says Dias. “So we’re here because we’re not taking this crap anymore.”

Unifor Local 200 president John D'Agnolo said the two sides had a "high level conversation" Wednesday.

D'Agnolo says they asked the company to live up to their current collective agreement and keep the plant open until the end of 2022.

Nemak replied late Wednesday afternoon, saying they cannot keep the plant open, since customer orders are too low.

On Sept. 4, the Ontario Labour Relations Board declared the blockade an unlawful strike. On Sept. 5, a judge ordered an end to the blocked but the union has defied the order.

Unifor started the protest on Sept. 2 in response to Nemak's decision to close the plant in June 2020, putting 173 employees out of work, as the company moves the work to Mexico.

A Windsor judge has given the two sides until 2 p.m. Friday to settle their dispute.