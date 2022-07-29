Should a Windsor man convicted of animal abuse get jail time? Or house arrest?
Warning: Contains graphic content.
Tyler Vassell, 31, previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
It stems from an incident in the early morning hours of Nov. 2, 2019, when a puppy, named Kojakt was seriously injured by its owner.
In a sentencing hearing Friday, assistant Crown attorney Jayme Lesperance told the court Kojakt suffered “profound blunt force trauma to the head and neck.”
Lesperance played a series of five videos, obtained from surveillance cameras inside the east Windsor apartment building where the assault occurred.
“This is a crime of violence,” Lesperance told the judge.
Over fewer than 15 minutes, Vassell is seen striking the dog multiples in an elevator and in a hallway.
Lesperance describes the assault as a “series of blows to the head,” “multiple punches” and the video shows the dog being kicked in the ribs up against the elevator door.
At the time, an alert neighbour called police who investigated and the dog was taken into the custody of the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society.
In a case summary, the humane society’s veterinarian detailed Kojakt’s injuries which include a “profoundly swollen neck” and significant soft tissue and muscle injuries on the spinal cord.
The vet noted Kojakt “screamed out in pain” when they tried to help him.
Kojakt did not suffer any broken bones as a result of the assault.
After six weeks, the vet noted some improvement in motion and Kojakt was gaining weight.
However, Kojakt’s hind right limb was atrophied from lack of use while he recovered, so the dog’s gait was impacted.
Today, Kojakt is in the care of a foster family with the humane society, has had a complete hip replacement, the dog can no longer wear a collar and is expected to be on pain medication “long-term.”
The humane society has issued a Statement of Restitution valued at $1,817.60 for Vassell to pay upon sentencing.
He agreed Friday to surrender Kojakt over to the humane society.
Defence lawyer Frank Miller told the court Vassell’s actions were completely out of character, and that he was having a “difficult time” that night.
“Everybody gets angry,” Miller told the judge. “But not everybody does this to an animal.”
Miller says Vassell has no explanation for why he lost his temper or what caused him to assault Kojakt, referring to it as an “isolated act.”
Miller is asking the court to sentence Vassell to six months house arrest because he is the sole income provider to his girlfriend, their child and her three children.
Vassell told the court, “I feel bad about what I did. It wasn’t right. All I can say is that’s not me as a person.”
Lesperance agreed a conditional sentence (house arrest) was available under the criminal code but believes “it’s inappropriate” given the “level of violence.”
Lesperance asked the judge to consider, as Kojakt’s owner, Vassell was in a “position of trust” and noted during and after the assault, the dog kept returning to his owner.
The Crown also asked the court to consider why Vassell has no explanation for what made him injure the dog.
“We might not understand it but at least we could reconcile his actions,” Lesperance said.
“Custody is required,” Lesperance told the judge when asking for a jail sentence of nine to 12 months plus a 10-year ban on owning or residing with any pets.
As for Kojakt, Lesperance told the court he “might have a chance for a home” when he gets better while noting the dog is “never going to have the life he had.”
The Judge will sentence Vassell on Friday, Aug. 12.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
BREAKING | Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Tim Hortons reaches proposed settlement in class action lawsuit involving mobile app
Tim Hortons says it has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
Is it safe to travel right now? Experts weigh in on how to mitigate COVID risks on vacation
Experts say that while there's no use in postponing vacations indefinitely in the hopes of COVID-19 being eradicated, there are ways to mitigate risks while travelling, from masking indoors to filling the itinerary with more outdoor activities.
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
Here's who can get COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid in Canada, and how
Pfizer’s antiviral medication Paxlovid is designed to reduce the risk of hospitalizations in patients with COVID-19. It’s approved for use in Canada, but the rules about who can prescribe and dispense it vary by province.
Will Smith addresses Oscars slap in new video
In a new video, Will Smith says he is 'deeply remorseful' about slapping Chris Rock on stage during this year's Oscar's ceremony.
Man executed despite calls from victim's family to spare him
An Alabama inmate convicted of killing his former girlfriend decades ago was executed Thursday night despite pleas from the victim's family to spare his life.
'It ended up being $30K': Vancouver senior loses life savings to phone scam
It started with a phone call and it ended with a 76-year-old Vancouver pensioner losing her life savings.
Kitchener
-
Police arrest man who burned ATM inside bank
Guelph police charged a 33-year-old man with Mischief Under $5,000 after he used a lighter to damage an ATM machine inside a banks vestibule.
-
-
Man missing after falling into Grand River
Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who was last seen falling off his Seadoo into the Grand River Thursday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police with the Brant County Detachment.
London
-
Hunger strike for homelessness moving ahead as planned
The group #TheForgotten519 says it is moving ahead with its planned hunger strike in front of London City Hall on Tuesday morning.
-
Sarnia man charged after years long harassment investigation
A Sarnia man is facing charges in relation to the criminal harassment of four separate people, spanning back to 2019, according to London police.
-
OPP identify victim of fatal motorcycle crash in St. Thomas
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the east end of the St. Thomas city limits Thursday night.
Barrie
-
Investigation underway after suspicious death of 22-year-old woman in Newmarket
The York Regional Police Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman in Newmarket.
-
Two watermain breaks in Barrie
City of Barrie staff say that due to a watermain break on Little Ave. of approximately 75 houses, and another with 35 households on Murray Street, more than 100 houses will not have water until approximately 4 p.m. Friday.
-
Fire crews battled blaze in Orillia
Firefighters from across the area were called to a battle blaze at a waste and recycling facility in Orillia on Thurs., July 28.
Northern Ontario
-
Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
-
Here's who can get COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid in Canada, and how
Pfizer’s antiviral medication Paxlovid is designed to reduce the risk of hospitalizations in patients with COVID-19. It’s approved for use in Canada, but the rules about who can prescribe and dispense it vary by province.
-
Service Ontario employees among 28 people charged after police bust major auto-theft organizations
More than 200 stolen cars have been recovered and 28 people have been charged, including an unspecified number of Service Ontario employees, in connection with the dismantling of three auto-theft based criminal organizations.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa ice cream shop ordered to shut down wholesale business
The Merry Dairy in Ottawa says it halted its wholesale operations on Thursday following a visit by an officer from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-
Ottawa firefighter died after 'advanced parachute maneuver' while skydiving, company says
An Ottawa firefighter who died in a skydiving accident in Arnprior, Ont. suffered fatal injuries 'during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver,' according to the skydiving company.
-
Section of Hwy. 417 will be closed Aug. 11 to 15 for Booth Street Bridge replacement
The Booth Street Bridge along the Queensway will finally be replaced next month, after a four-week delay due to labour disruptions in the construction industry.
Toronto
-
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
-
New Zealand couple evicted from Toronto Airbnb in middle of night despite paying $4,500 to stay
A couple from New Zealand who spent more than $4,500 to rent an Airbnb in Toronto were evicted by police in the middle of the night after a man showed up claiming the unit was his.
-
'It feels disgusting': More than $2,000 in donations for Ukraine stolen from Toronto restaurant
A popular restaurant in Etobicoke that was raising money for humanitarian aid in war-torn Ukraine says more than $2,000 worth of donations have been stolen.
Montreal
-
'We can't be afraid to talk': Young Montreal nurses call out mistreatment of Indigenous patients
A group of young nurses and their professors say they need to speak out about the mistreatment of Indigenous patients they've witnessed within Montreal's health-care system, particularly involving people experiencing homelessness.
-
Bill 96 ignores students with 'invisible' disabilities trying to obtain higher education degrees
Students with disabilities say they're worried about how Quebec's controversial language law could negatively impact their ability to pursue higher education and thrive later in life.
-
Montreal OB-GYN disbarred for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal has been disbarred after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Edmundston ER was experiencing average traffic, wait times when patient died: Vitalité
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says wait times were “not above standard” and there were enough resources in the emergency department at the Edmundston hospital when a patient died there last weekend.
-
Woman killed in house fire in Halifax area
A woman has been killed in a house fire in the Halifax area. Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says crews responded to the fire on Moody Park Drive in Williamswood, N.S., around 1:20 a.m. Friday.
-
Former police watchdog head denies directing RCMP not to reveal N.S. shooter's guns
The former director of Nova Scotia's police watchdog denies telling the RCMP not to release a list of the weapons seized from the gunman who murdered 22 people in April 2020.
Winnipeg
-
'The land is now crumbled in': Winnipeg resident concerned over stalled infill development
One St. James resident is voicing his concerns after a stalled infill development has left an open excavation site next to his house.
-
Manitoba mother files human rights complaint against school over son's pride flag
A Winnipeg mother has filed a complaint with the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, alleging her son was discriminated against after being told not to bring his pride flag to school or speak about being gay.
-
Human remains found at Manitoba home determined to be previous resident
Human remains that were discovered at an Oakville, Man. home at the end of 2021 have been determined to be those of a previous resident.
Calgary
-
Dog to be euthanized after death of 86-year-old Betty Williams
The owners of three pit bulls who killed an elderly Calgary woman last month have surrendered one of the dogs to be euthanized.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
-
What's open and closed in Calgary over the Heritage Day long weekend
Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Heritage Day long weekend.
Edmonton
-
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
-
$30K in tobacco products stolen from Alberta gas station
Police are looking for two men who stole thousands of dollars of tobacco products from a gas station southeast of Edmonton earlier this month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
-
Heat wave in B.C. leads to 14 more temperature records being broken or tied
For the third day in a row, B.C. has broken temperature records as the province deals with a heat wave.
-
BC Ferries: Most reservations sold out on major routes for B.C. Day long weekend
Travellers taking BC Ferries over the B.C. Day long weekend are being urged to plan ahead.