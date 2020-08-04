WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say an elderly couple’s home might be getting targeted by mistake after the second time gunshots were fired at the house.

The first incident was on Saturday, June 13, around 8 a.m. Officers responded to the residence in the 1600 block of Everts Avenue for a firearms investigation.

On Sunday around 2 a.m., officers were called to the same location for a report of multiple shots fired at the home.

Officers arrived and located fresh damage to the residence from the gunfire. Several shell casings were located in the area during the investigation.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

The Major Crime Branch is investigating both cases and believe these incidents may be as a result of a targeted incident at a mistaken residence.

“An elderly couple reside at the residence and they are not believed to be actual targets,” said a news release from police.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area with video surveillance to check their footage for any suspicious activity, persons or vehicles around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.