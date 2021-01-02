WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 439 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the region on Friday and Saturday.

WECHU says 257 of the new cases were reported on Thursday, Dec. 31 and 182 cases reported on Friday, Jan. 1.

The health unit says eight more people have died related to the virus since Dec. 30.

WECHU says five of the deaths are from the community including a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s and two women in their 80s. Three are from long-term care — two women in their 70s and a woman in her 80s.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex has reached 145.

There has been a total of 8,085 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region since March, including 5,660 people who have recovered.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases:

60 cases are outbreak related

4 cases are community acquired

1 case is a close contact of a confirmed case

374 cases are still being investigated

There are 2,280 cases considered currently active. The health unit says 103 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized.

There are currently 42 outbreaks in the region: