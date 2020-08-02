Advertisement
Windsor police investigating overnight property damage
Published Sunday, August 2, 2020 3:58PM EDT
Windsor police investigating overnight property damage in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday Aug. 2 2020 (Angelo Aversa/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a property that was damaged overnight.
There is very little information at this time, but Windsor police told CTV Windsor the incident happened in the 1600 block of Everts Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Police confirm there are no injuries, and should anyone have any information they are asked to contact Windsor Police or Crimestoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.