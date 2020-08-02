WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a property that was damaged overnight.

There is very little information at this time, but Windsor police told CTV Windsor the incident happened in the 1600 block of Everts Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police confirm there are no injuries, and should anyone have any information they are asked to contact Windsor Police or Crimestoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.