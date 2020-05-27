WINDSOR, ONT. -- The long-awaited Dougall Avenue bicycle and pedestrian underpass at the CN Rail tracks is weeks away from completion.

The city’s Project Administrator Paul Mourad says some additional work like landscaping needs to be done first, but the tunnel could be ready for use by mid-June.

On Thursday, a section of southbound Dougall Avenue from Ouellette Place to South Cameron Boulevard will be reduced to a single lane as crews are scheduled to pave the bicycle and pedestrian path leading to the new tunnel.

Drivers can expect slowdowns as work is scheduled to start from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.