Windsor ranks 22nd safest Canadian city to live
Windsor is ranked the 22nd safest Canadian city to live, according to a study conducted by Ontario Preszler Injury Lawyers.
The research investigated the Canadian cities least likely to be affected by arson, robbery, impaired driving, and burglary. Using Canadian Crime Index data, the number of offenses for each crime was calculated per 100,000 of the population. These factors were then combined and ranked to generate a top-ten list of Canada’s safest areas.
Windsor had 644.5 offences per 100,000 residents.
Toronto was ranked the safest Canadian city to live in, with 286.9 offenses per 100,000 residents.
Quebec ranks second with 301 offences per 100k residents, whilst Ottawa-Gatineau, QC comes in third with 318.8 crimes.
Lethbridge is the Canadian city most affected by crime, with 1,190 instances per 100k of the population and five times more breaking and entering crimes than Toronto.
Top 10 safest places to live in Canada:
1. Toronto - 286.9 offenses per 100k
2. Quebec - 301 offenses per 100k
3. Ottawa-Gatineau, QC - 318.8 offenses per 100k
4. Sherbrooke - 327.4 offenses per 100k
5. Ottawa-Gatineau, ON - 333.9 offenses per 100k
=6. Montreal - 356.7 offenses per 100k
=6. Barrie - 356.7 offenses per 100k
7. Trois-Rivières - 366.2 offenses per 100k
8. Saguenay - 396.3 offenses per 100k
9. Hamilton - 420.6 offenses per 100k
10. Saint John - 423.4 offenses per 100k
According to the data,Toronto is the city least prone to breaking and entering, with 150.8 instances of burglary per 100k of the population. Toronto is also in the top ten Canadian cities least likely to experience arson and impaired driving offences.
