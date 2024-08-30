Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has declared a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

According to the weather agency, conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms and with that, comes potential strong winds and heavy rain.

Winds could reach up to 90 km/h with 30 to 50 millimetres of heavy rain possible. Small hail is possible and a tornado cannot be ruled out in such conditions.

Environment Canada said this will continue Friday afternoon and into the night.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” said the watch alert.

“Intense lightening is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Emergency Management Ontario recommends everyone to take cover immediately if threatening weather comes.

Skies are expected to clear late Saturday morning.

Up to date information can be found here.