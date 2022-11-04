Several Windsor-Essex schools closed as education workers hold mass walk out

Several schools across Windsor-Essex are closed Friday as Ontario education workers walk off the job.

On Thursday, OPSEU announced its members would protest Friday in solidarity with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which has been unable to reach a contract deal with the Ontario government.

IN PICTURES: Education workers on local picket lines.

Here are the picket lines in Windsor-Essex:

WINDSOR

2443 Dougall Ave., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

5452 Tecumseh Rd. E., #1, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ESSEX

33 Talbot St. S., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CHATHAM

100-111 Heritage Rd., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

LEAMINGTON

Unit B - 115 Errie St. N., 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Three of the four big school boards in Windsor-Essex will pivot to online learning at least for the day – the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, Providence Catholic School Board, and Conseil scolaire Viamonde.

As WECDSB officials say they have decided to close schools and move students to online, asynchronous learning.

“The teachers will be posting the students work online (and) there’s an expectation that students will check-in and do the assignments but there won’t be a teacher doing instruction virtually like we were accustomed to during the pandemic,” said Fields.

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) on the other hand will keep schools open on Friday.

“Those who are closest to working with students during instructional time are not part of the CUPE union and therefore we believe we will be able to stay open,” said Erin Kelly, GECDSB director of education.

Kelly said CUPE represents GECDSB custodians, secretaries, clerks, couriers and IT technicians to name a few.

Many Windsor parents told CTV News Windsor Friday morning that they are worried the Catholic board strike could spill over to the public board. Parents drop off kids at public board schools that are remaining open on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

CUPE is fighting for an 11.7 per cent increase, which equals about $3.25 more an hour.

Education workers could face fines of up to $4,000 for defying the new legislation, known as Bill 28, while the union could face a $500,000 fine.

