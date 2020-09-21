WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say several patio sets were taken from a business.

Officers responded to a break and enter Friday morning on Grand Avenue East in Chatham.

Police say sometime overnight an unknown person entered a patio area on the property and took four patio tables, 12 chairs and three umbrellas valued at approximately $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact Const. Fraser Curtis at fraserc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87280. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.