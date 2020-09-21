Advertisement
Several patio sets stolen from Chatham business: CK police
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say several patio sets were taken from a business.
Officers responded to a break and enter Friday morning on Grand Avenue East in Chatham.
Police say sometime overnight an unknown person entered a patio area on the property and took four patio tables, 12 chairs and three umbrellas valued at approximately $5,000.
The investigation is ongoing and there are currently no suspects.
Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact Const. Fraser Curtis at fraserc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87280. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.