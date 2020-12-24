WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is waving the hard-sided container by-law and allowing up to two additional garbage bags to be collected.

For two weeks residents will get a break from the by-law, recognizing the holidays usually mean more garbage, the city said in a news release.

Residents will be able to put out two additional garbage bags for collection. The bags must weigh less than 22 kg or 44 lbs and placed on the ground next to the containers, not on top of the bails.

The by-law will be waved from Monday, Dec. 28 to Monday, Jan. 11.

The city asks residents to have their garbage at the curb by 6 a.m. on collection day and are reminded that collection crews will not pick up furniture, appliances, electronics, loose material or chemical waste.