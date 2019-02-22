

CTV Windsor





A 49-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after police seized several guns from a commercial property on Walker Road.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit were active in an investigation on Wednesday involving the suspected illegal possession of firearms.

Police say an involved location and suspect were identified.

Members of the DIGS Unit applied for and received judicial authorization to search the location.

At about 7 p.m., members of the Emergency Services Unit executed the search warrant at a commercial property located in the 1000 block of Walker Road.

One man was arrested at the scene without incident.

During the search of the building officers located and seized:

-A revolver firearm

-A rifle firearm

-A box of ammunition

-3 pellet rifles

-3 pellet handguns

Duke Bracaj, 49, from Windsor, is charged with possession of a firearm without a licence x2, possession of a firearm while prohibited and unsafe storage of a firearm x2.

The matter remains under investigation by the DIGS Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.