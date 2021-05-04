WINDSOR, ONT. -- Political leaders from all levels of government, including Mayor Drew Dilkens, are discussing ways to access Detroit’s excess vaccines but chief medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says there’s a number of logistics challenges to consider.

“If we are organizing a clinic, how are the vaccines getting into Canada?” he questions.” Do we need an import license? Under what authority are we bringing in these vaccines?”

The thought of sharing vaccines first began last month after North Dakota opened a drive-thru vaccine clinic for any Manitoba truck drivers. Upwards of 4,000 Canadians, who cross the border daily were vaccinated.

“There are many partners involved in the discussion but I don’t have anything confirmed at this time,” says Ahmed Monday. “It will take time before all logistics are sorted out.”