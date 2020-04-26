LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths on Sunday.

This brings the total in the region to 557 confirmed cases and 38 deaths with 139 cases resolved.

According to CK Public Health, in Chatham-Kent as of Sunday, there were 46 confirmed cases, including 24 recovered and one death.

Across the river in Detroit, as of Sunday there were 8548 cases of the virus and 912 deaths recorded.