WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating a train crash in the downtown area.

Police say crews responded to a “serious collision” involving a train near William Street on Tuesday.

CP Rail crossings between Adelaide Street and Jeffrey Street were blocked for the investigation.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation.

No word on injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.