

CTV Windsor





One person has died after a head-on crash involving a dump truck and a SUV.

The Ontario Provincial Police confirm the driver of the SUV passed away at an area hospital.

Essex OPP, Essex-Windsor EMS and the Tecumseh Fire Rescue Service all responded to the scene on Howard Avenue, also known as Essex County Rd 9 in Tecumseh around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say a black SUV that was southbound on Howard Ave, south of Concession 7, crossed into the northbound lane, striking an approaching dump truck.

The lone occupant of the dump truck was not injured.

Tecumseh firefighters extricated the lone occupant from the SUV, who was transported to hospital with serious injuries at the time.

Police add a dog in the SUV was not injured at the time of the collision and was turned over to a family member of the involved driver.

At this time, the name of the deceased will not be released until all family has been notified.