

CTV Windsor





One person has been sent to hospital after a head-on crash involving a dump truck and a SUV.

Essex OPP, Essex Windsor EMS and the Tecumseh Fire Rescue Service all responded to the scene on Howard Avenue, also known as Essex County Rd 9 in Tecumseh around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say a black SUV that was southbound on Howard Ave, south of Concession 7, crossed into the northbound lane, striking an approaching dump truck.

The lone occupant of the dump truck was not injured.

Tecumseh firefighters extricated the lone occupant from the SUV, who was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police add a dog in the SUV was not injured at the time of the collision and was turned over to a family member of the involved driver.

Crews have cleared the scene, but Howard Avenue remains closed from South Talbot to County Road 7 northbound and southbound due to a police investigation.