Two men who pleaded guilty to trafficking teenagers at hotels in Windsor will learn their sentence in December.

Minas Abara, 20, and Nicholas Kulafofski, 19, both from Kitchener, pleaded guilty to human trafficking and profiting from the sale of sexual services in June.

Court heard they were involved in selling the sexual services of two girls, ages 14 and 17, in hotel rooms in Windsor and London in June 2017.

Both men and their defence lawyers were in a London courtroom on Tuesday, and argued that the mandatory minimum sentence set out in the Criminal Code of Canada violates the men's right to be free of cruel and unusual treatment or punishment.

The mandatory minimum sentence is four years. But their lawyers are arguing for sentences of between 15 months and three years.

The crown feels the mandatory minimum doesn’t go far enough, and is seeking seven to eight years for Abara and five years for Kulafofski.

A final decision on sentencing has been put over until Dec. 20 in a London courtroom.

A third co-accused, a 19-year-old man, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison for human trafficking, as well as making child pornography and profiting from the sale of sexual services. He is not challenging the sentence.