Section of Ouellette Avenue reopens following 'individual in crisis' incident

Windsor police are on scene of an 'individual in crisis' in the 800-block of Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on July 8, 2023. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook) Windsor police are on scene of an 'individual in crisis' in the 800-block of Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on July 8, 2023. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver