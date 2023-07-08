Section of Ouellette Avenue reopens following 'individual in crisis' incident

A section of Ouellette Avenue has reopened Saturday morning after Windsor police responded to an incident involving a person in crisis.

According to a tweet from the Windsor Police Service, police were on scene in the 800-block of Ouellette Avenue at approximately 9 a.m. on Saturday for a situation involving an “individual in crisis.”

Police had asked the public to avoid the area while they attended the scene with Ouellette Avenue between Elliott Street and Erie Street being closed while police handled the incident, but the area was reopened just after 11 a.m.

“Thank you for your patience,” police wrote on Twitter.