Second shift extended at Windsor Assembly Plant

A huge sigh of relief for thousands of workers at Windsor Assembly Plant.

Unifor Local 444 says Stellantis has agreed to extend the second shift at the plant until at least the end of June 2023.

“We've been continuing to fight and argue over that second shift issue so they gave me notification today that it's continuing until the end of June and we will continue to have those dialogues and debates to make sure it’s right off the radar prior to us going to three shifts,” said Local 444 president David Cassidy.

Back in April, the company announced it would extend the shift to the end of this year.

Stellantis had plans to cut the second shift, reducing the plant to a one shift operation.

A move that would eliminate over 1,500 jobs.