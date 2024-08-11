WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Search for missing swimmer in Leamington

    Search efforts to find a missing swimmer in Lake Erie in the Municipality of Leamington on Aug. 10, 2024. (Source: OPP) Search efforts to find a missing swimmer in Lake Erie in the Municipality of Leamington on Aug. 10, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Search efforts are ongoing to locate a missing swimmer in Lake Erie in the Municipality of Leamington.

    Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a missing swimmer at the Leamington Pier at the end of Erie Street South.

    Police said two individuals entered the water, but only one was able to make it back to shore.

    Leamington OPP, along with the Canadian Coast Guard and the Leamington Fire Services, attended the scene to assist in search efforts.

    A 46-year-old male remains missing.

    Due to the potential of adverse weather/water conditions and a concern for public safety, the OPP is requesting that individuals avoid the search area at this time.

    Search efforts remain ongoing. Updates will be provided when available.

    Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie

    Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.

