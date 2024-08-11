Search for missing swimmer in Leamington

Search efforts are ongoing to locate a missing swimmer in Lake Erie in the Municipality of Leamington.

Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a missing swimmer at the Leamington Pier at the end of Erie Street South.

Police said two individuals entered the water, but only one was able to make it back to shore.

Leamington OPP, along with the Canadian Coast Guard and the Leamington Fire Services, attended the scene to assist in search efforts.

A 46-year-old male remains missing.

Due to the potential of adverse weather/water conditions and a concern for public safety, the OPP is requesting that individuals avoid the search area at this time.

Search efforts remain ongoing. Updates will be provided when available.